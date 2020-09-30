Newton (NEW) Trading 5.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Newton has a market cap of $11.16 million and $779,475.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Newton has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Newton coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi Korea, Hotbit and Huobi Global.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Newton Coin Profile

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org

Buying and Selling Newton

Newton can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

