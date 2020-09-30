New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Short Interest Update

New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,530,000 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the August 31st total of 4,000,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGD. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in New Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in New Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in New Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $2,192,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in New Gold by 1.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 858,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 12,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $318,000. Institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NGD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.72. 210,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,708,401. New Gold has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $2.06.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NGD shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of New Gold in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. raised their price objective on shares of New Gold from $2.10 to $2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.40 price objective on shares of New Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. CIBC upgraded shares of New Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of New Gold from $1.30 to $1.80 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.70.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

