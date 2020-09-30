NeutriSci International (CVE:NU) Shares Gap Down to $0.13

NeutriSci International Inc (CVE:NU) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.12. NeutriSci International shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 600 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 1.51.

About NeutriSci International (CVE:NU)

NeutriSci International Inc develops and markets nutraceutical products in Canada and internationally. It offers Neuenergy, a chewable tablet designed to deliver enhanced focus and mental clarity; nu.thc and nu.cbd sugar-free chewable cannabinoid tablets that offer a metered dose of THC/CBD; and BluScience line of products to support optimal health.

