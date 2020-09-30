Neutrino USD (USDN) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 30th. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $30.81 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00009274 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00264794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00040094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00091566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.61 or 0.01614567 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00175144 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 30,897,344 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

