Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP) Shares Gap Up to $1.12

Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ:NTRP)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.12, but opened at $1.30. Neurotrope shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 95,484 shares traded.
The firm has a market cap of $26.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average is $1.16.
Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter.
Neurotrope Company Profile
Neurotrope, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of a product platform for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Its lead product candidate is bryostatin, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, a bryozoan called Bugula neritina. The company also develops bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as Fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and niemann-pick type C diseases.
