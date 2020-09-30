Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP) Shares Gap Up to $1.12

Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ:NTRP)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.12, but opened at $1.30. Neurotrope shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 95,484 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $26.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average is $1.16.

Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Neurotrope stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ:NTRP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.21% of Neurotrope at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurotrope, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of a product platform for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Its lead product candidate is bryostatin, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, a bryozoan called Bugula neritina. The company also develops bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as Fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and niemann-pick type C diseases.

