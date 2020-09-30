Netstreit Corp (NASDAQ:NTST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Netstreit Corp (NASDAQ:NTST) will announce $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Netstreit’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Netstreit will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Netstreit.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTST. BofA Securities initiated coverage on Netstreit in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Netstreit in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Netstreit in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Netstreit in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Netstreit in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Netstreit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.21.

NASDAQ:NTST opened at $18.18 on Wednesday. Netstreit has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $18.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th.

Netstreit Company Profile

NetSTREIT is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring Single-Tenant Net Lease Retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high quality single tenant real estate properties net leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

