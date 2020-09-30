Net Element Inc (NASDAQ:NETE) Short Interest Up 128.8% in September

Net Element Inc (NASDAQ:NETE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, an increase of 128.8% from the August 31st total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Net Element from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Net Element stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Net Element Inc (NASDAQ:NETE) by 790.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.07% of Net Element worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NETE opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average is $6.05. Net Element has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $13.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 million. Net Element had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 135.09%. Analysts expect that Net Element will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Net Element, Inc operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions, and International Transaction Solutions. The company offers a range of payment acceptance and processing services that enable merchants of various sizes to accept and process approximately 100 payment options, including credit, debit, prepaid, and alternative payments; and value-added services and technologies, such as integrated payment technologies, point-of-sale solutions (POS), security solutions, fraud management, information solutions, and analytical tools.

