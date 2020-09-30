Nestree (EGG) Market Capitalization Reaches $11.85 Million

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 30th. Over the last week, Nestree has traded 30.8% lower against the US dollar. Nestree has a total market cap of $11.85 million and $14.30 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nestree token can now be bought for $0.0109 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox and Coinone.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00051427 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,743.44 or 0.99941629 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005415 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001631 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000732 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00152676 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000961 BTC.

About Nestree

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,086,189,181 tokens. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io

Buying and Selling Nestree

Nestree can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

