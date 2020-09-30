Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Shares Gap Up to $2.15

Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.15, but opened at $2.37. Neptune Wellness Solutions shares last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 1,104 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Neptune Wellness Solutions in a report on Friday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Neptune Wellness Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.42.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $241.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.43.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 333.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 231,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 178,192 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 88.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 154,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 72,195 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 6.3% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 72,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 37.2% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 18,436,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,623,000 after buying an additional 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter. 18.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT)
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
