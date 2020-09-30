Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Shares Gap Up to $2.15

Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.15, but opened at $2.37. Neptune Wellness Solutions shares last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 1,104 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Neptune Wellness Solutions in a report on Friday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Neptune Wellness Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.42.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $241.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.43.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 47.06% and a negative net margin of 142.42%. The business had revenue of $15.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 333.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 231,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 178,192 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 88.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 154,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 72,195 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 6.3% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 72,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 37.2% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 18,436,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,623,000 after buying an additional 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter. 18.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.