NEM Reaches 1-Day Volume of $21.25 Million (XEM)

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. One NEM coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Cryptopia, HitBTC and CoinTiger. Over the last week, NEM has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. NEM has a total market capitalization of $1.06 billion and $21.25 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

NEM Profile

NEM is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official message board is forum.nem.io. The official website for NEM is nem.io. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NEM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptomate, Exrates, OpenLedger DEX, Livecoin, COSS, BTC-Alpha, HitBTC, Liquid, Upbit, BTC Trade UA, Zaif, Cryptopia, CoinTiger, Bittrex, Huobi, YoBit, LiteBit.eu, Indodax, Binance, Crex24, Bithumb, OKEx, Iquant, Coinbe, B2BX, Kryptono, Bitbns, Koineks, Kuna, Poloniex and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

