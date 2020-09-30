Needham & Company LLC Raises CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Price Target to $6.00

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $3.50 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 180.37% from the stock’s previous close.

CTIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CTIC traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,018,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,352. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.12. CTI BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $77.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.44.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 9,520,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,759,000 after buying an additional 4,520,600 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 6,430,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,637 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 14,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It develops PIXUVRI, a novel aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

