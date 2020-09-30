NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.31

NCC Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.31 and last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NCCGF shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded NCC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NCC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2.37.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Escrow and Assurance. It offers software escrow solutions that include escrow agreements, software verification, secure verification, software as a service assured, Internet corporation for assigned names and numbers compliance, and software risk assessment solutions.

