NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.31

Shares of NCC Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.31 and last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NCC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded NCC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average of $2.37.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Escrow and Assurance. It offers software escrow solutions that include escrow agreements, software verification, secure verification, software as a service assured, Internet corporation for assigned names and numbers compliance, and software risk assessment solutions.

