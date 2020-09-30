NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Price Target Cut to $30.00

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

NBTB stock opened at $26.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. NBT Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.31 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.60.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $115.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.55 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 8.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph A. Santangelo purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $93,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,212.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director V Daniel Robinson II sold 10,000 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $320,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,582 shares in the company, valued at $434,895.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,257,400 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in NBT Bancorp by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in NBT Bancorp by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in NBT Bancorp by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.