Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) Sets New 12-Month High at $43.89

Shares of Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.89 and last traded at $43.81, with a volume of 6509 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.95.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NAV. Longbow Research cut shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Navistar International from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Navistar International from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Navistar International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Navistar International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Navistar International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.89.

The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -481.61 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.03 and its 200 day moving average is $27.98.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Navistar International had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. Navistar International’s revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Navistar International Corp will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navistar International during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,765,000. PSquared Asset Management AG bought a new stake in Navistar International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,911,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Navistar International by 1,452.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 444,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,324,000 after purchasing an additional 415,587 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Navistar International by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 381,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,285,000 after purchasing an additional 237,812 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Navistar International by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,678,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,324,000 after purchasing an additional 231,153 shares during the period. 77.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navistar International Company Profile (NYSE:NAV)

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

