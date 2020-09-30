Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Shares Gap Down to $2.86

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.86, but opened at $2.41. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 1,009 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NAVB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Navidea Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVB. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $258,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $246,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 82.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 12,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $69,000.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment.

