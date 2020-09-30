Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NAVB) Shares Gap Down to $2.86

Shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVB) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.86, but opened at $2.41. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 1,009 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.56.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NAVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages.

