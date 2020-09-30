Naturgy Energy Group SA (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Short Interest Update

Naturgy Energy Group SA (OTCMKTS:GASNF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the August 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Shares of Naturgy Energy Group stock remained flat at $$19.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Naturgy Energy Group has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $27.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.55.

Get Naturgy Energy Group alerts:

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Gas and Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America South Zone Infrastructures, Latin America North Zone Infrastructures, and Rest segments.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Naturgy Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturgy Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.