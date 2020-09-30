NATURGY ENERGY /ADR (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

NATURGY ENERGY /ADR (OTCMKTS:GASNY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded NATURGY ENERGY /ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup upgraded NATURGY ENERGY /ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NATURGY ENERGY /ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NATURGY ENERGY /ADR in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded NATURGY ENERGY /ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:GASNY opened at $3.97 on Monday. NATURGY ENERGY /ADR has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average is $3.67.

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Gas and Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America South Zone Infrastructures, Latin America North Zone Infrastructures, and Rest segments.

