Naturally Splendid Enterprises (CVE:NSP) Trading Up 21.4%

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd (CVE:NSP) rose 21.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 1,569,186 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 159% from the average daily volume of 605,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a market cap of $11.06 million and a P/E ratio of -1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.05.

About Naturally Splendid Enterprises (CVE:NSP)

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd., a biotechnology and consumer products company, develops, produces, commercializes, sells, and licenses plant-derived, bioactive ingredients, nutrient dense foods, and related products in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers retail hemp superfood products under the Natera brand name; natural and organic hemp products under the Chii brand name; hemp-based pet care products under the Pawsitive FX brand name; plant-derived bulk ingredients under the Natera Ingredients brand name; and lifestyle and healthy meal replacement products under the Elevate Me brand name.

