National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $60.29

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $60.29 and traded as high as $67.68. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at $67.21, with a volume of 3,359,938 shares.

NA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Eight Capital increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. National Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$71.70.

The stock has a market cap of $22.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$69.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$60.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.76%.

About National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

