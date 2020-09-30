National Bank Financial Comments on Brookfield Business Partners LP’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Brookfield Business Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 24th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $6.01 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.69.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BBU. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Business Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.14.

Shares of BBU stock opened at $30.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.22. Brookfield Business Partners has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $46.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.53.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($1.53). The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 137,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,437,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 563,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is currently 40.32%.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

