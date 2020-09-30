NASDAQ:TANNZ (NASDAQ:TANNZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NASDAQ:TANNZ (NASDAQ:TANNZ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 123.8% from the August 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TANNZ opened at $25.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.59. NASDAQ:TANNZ has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99.

About NASDAQ:TANNZ

There is no company description available for Travelcenters of America Inc

