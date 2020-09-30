NAGA (NGC) Reaches Market Cap of $2.74 Million

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. One NAGA token can now be purchased for $0.0380 or 0.00000353 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, HitBTC, IDEX and Upbit. NAGA has a total market capitalization of $2.74 million and $2,249.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NAGA has traded up 25.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00043042 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004978 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006843 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $546.85 or 0.05081550 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009317 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00056982 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00033712 BTC.

NAGA Token Profile

NGC is a token. It launched on November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official website is www.thenagacoin.com . NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

NAGA Token Trading

NAGA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Upbit, IDEX, Sistemkoin and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAGA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NAGA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

