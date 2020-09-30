Myomo, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Million

Analysts expect that Myomo, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYO) will announce sales of $1.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Myomo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $1.28 million. Myomo posted sales of $610,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Myomo will report full-year sales of $5.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.96 million to $5.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $11.96 million, with estimates ranging from $11.00 million to $12.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Myomo.

Myomo (NASDAQ:MYO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million.

NASDAQ:MYO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,621. Myomo has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average of $3.87.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc, a commercial stage medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric braces or orthotics for people suffering with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. It offers MyoPro, a powered upper limb orthosis that supports the arm, as well as restores function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, ALS, or other neuromuscular disease or injury.

