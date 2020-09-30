MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Price Target Raised to $17.50 at Piper Sandler

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $17.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.62% from the stock’s previous close.

MVB Financial stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.82. The company had a trading volume of 191 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.85. MVB Financial has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.18 million, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.91.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $63.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.80 million. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 16.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that MVB Financial will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, real estate construction loans, and consumer loans.

