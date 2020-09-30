M&T Bank Co. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $2.61 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a report issued on Friday, September 25th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.61 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.48. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.67 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.92 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.27 EPS.

MTB has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.39.

M&T Bank stock opened at $91.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.77 and a 200-day moving average of $104.07. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $85.09 and a 1 year high of $174.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 885 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $89,694.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 904 shares in the company, valued at $91,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 828.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 64,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 57,858 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 10.1% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in M&T Bank by 10.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 118,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,282,000 after buying an additional 11,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in M&T Bank by 10.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

