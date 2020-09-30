Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) & New Gold (OTCMKTS:NGD) Critical Comparison

New Gold (NYSE:NGD) and Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares New Gold and Mountain Province Diamonds’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Gold $630.60 million 1.78 -$73.50 million ($0.08) -20.75 Mountain Province Diamonds $208.24 million 0.31 -$97.03 million N/A N/A

New Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Mountain Province Diamonds.

Profitability

This table compares New Gold and Mountain Province Diamonds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Gold -17.00% -5.94% -2.30% Mountain Province Diamonds -95.69% -19.76% -7.84%

Volatility and Risk

New Gold has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mountain Province Diamonds has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.7% of New Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for New Gold and Mountain Province Diamonds, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Gold 0 1 0 0 2.00 Mountain Province Diamonds 1 1 0 0 1.50

New Gold currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.48%. Mountain Province Diamonds has a consensus target price of $0.50, indicating a potential upside of 62.87%. Given Mountain Province Diamonds’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mountain Province Diamonds is more favorable than New Gold.

Summary

New Gold beats Mountain Province Diamonds on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc., an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds 100% interests in the Blackwater gold-silver project located in British Columbia, Canada; and operates the Cerro San Pedro gold-silver mine in Mexico. New Gold Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc., through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc. and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. in October 2000. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

