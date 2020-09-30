Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $53.85

Shares of Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.A) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.85 and traded as high as $65.55. Moog shares last traded at $64.29, with a volume of 163,040 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MOG.A shares. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Moog in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Moog in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Moog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.85. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $657.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.10 million. Moog had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 13.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moog Inc will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Moog’s dividend payout ratio is 19.57%.

About Moog (NYSE:MOG.A)

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

