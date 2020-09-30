Money Plant Token Reaches Market Cap of $100,793.05 (MPT)

Money Plant Token (CURRENCY:MPT) traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. Money Plant Token has a total market cap of $100,793.05 and $92,230.00 worth of Money Plant Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Money Plant Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0782 or 0.00000727 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Money Plant Token has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $354.98 or 0.03301305 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00049690 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Money Plant Token

MPT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2018. Money Plant Token’s total supply is 999,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,288,768 tokens. Money Plant Token’s official message board is medium.com/@mpteth/launch-16c545191902?sk=2af7da8371b6f7a7ed6de8ac0471dedc . Money Plant Token’s official website is moneyplanttoken.io . Money Plant Token’s official Twitter account is @MEDIA_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Money Plant Token Token Trading

Money Plant Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Money Plant Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Money Plant Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Money Plant Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

