Monero Classic (XMC) Price Down 37.4% Over Last 7 Days

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 29.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Monero Classic has a market cap of $2.83 million and approximately $65.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Monero Classic has traded 37.4% lower against the US dollar. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001372 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.48 or 0.00915068 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003738 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000385 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 211% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org

Monero Classic Coin Trading

Monero Classic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

