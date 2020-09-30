Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.33% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Molson Coors delivered bottom line beat for the fourth straight quarter in second-quarter 2020, despite the impacts of the coronavirus outbreak. Moreover, sales beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, after reporting negative surprises in the past three quarters. Results were aided favorable net pricing, cost savings, and lower MG&A expenses. Moreover, it is on track to tap the growing demand for health drinks as consumers become health conscious amid the pandemic, through the launch of four innovative non-alcoholic brands. However, shares of Molson Coors lagged the industry year to date owing to closure of the on-premise channel across major markets, which impacted sales growth in the second quarter. Additionally, it expects uncertainty to prevail in the quarters ahead regarding the return of its business to normalcy.”

Get Molson Coors Brewing alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TAP. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Molson Coors Brewing from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Shares of TAP opened at $33.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.19. Molson Coors Brewing has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $61.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -44.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.86.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.87. Molson Coors Brewing had a positive return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Brewing will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molson Coors Brewing news, Director Louis Vachon purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.28 per share, for a total transaction of $105,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,467 shares in the company, valued at $933,755.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAP. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,180,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,078,000 after buying an additional 930,257 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 65.3% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,305,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,208,000 after buying an additional 910,407 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 373.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 951,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,677,000 after buying an additional 750,165 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 14.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,676,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,053,000 after buying an additional 707,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 66.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,238,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,313,000 after buying an additional 492,879 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molson Coors Brewing (TAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.