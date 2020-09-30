Moin (MOIN) Trading 25.9% Higher This Week

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Moin has a total market cap of $27,558.56 and $280.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Moin has traded up 25.9% against the dollar. One Moin coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, C-CEX, Livecoin and Cryptopia.

Moin Profile

MOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 9,498,042 coins. Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Moin is discovermoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Moin Coin Trading

Moin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Livecoin and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

