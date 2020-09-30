Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Reaches Market Cap of $5.07 Million

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market cap of $5.07 million and approximately $98,866.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00002391 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Binance, OKEx and LBank. Over the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00268740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00040319 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00092058 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $174.57 or 0.01617077 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00177045 BTC.

About Moeda Loyalty Points

Moeda Loyalty Points launched on July 17th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moeda.in

Buying and Selling Moeda Loyalty Points

Moeda Loyalty Points can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Gate.io, CoinBene, LBank and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moeda Loyalty Points should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

