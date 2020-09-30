MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $116.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.74% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MKS Instruments’ growth prospects are driven by an improving semiconductor market and increased demand for its solutions. The company is also benefiting from a lean cost structure. The ESI acquisition has strengthened the company’s offerings in optics, photonics and laser markets, apart from saving costs. Traction from stable Vacuum & Analysis, and Equipment & Solutions segments are positives. The latest HDI PCB laser-manufacturing solution has been gaining traction in Asia. However, coronavirus-led shelter-in-place guidelines around the world are expected to hurt top-line growth. The advanced market segment revenues are expected to be negatively impacted by university and research lab closures. Exposure of the company’s Light and Motion segment in China is a concern. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Several other brokerages have also commented on MKSI. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded MKS Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine lowered MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $122.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.45.

NASDAQ:MKSI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,109. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $66.87 and a one year high of $129.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.12 and a 200 day moving average of $105.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $544.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.83 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 11.41%. MKS Instruments’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $54,126.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,460.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.37, for a total value of $770,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,990 shares in the company, valued at $255,456.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,455 shares of company stock worth $1,409,161. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

