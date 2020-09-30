Mitel Networks (TSE:MNW) Shares Down 0.2%

Mitel Networks Corp (TSE:MNW) (NASDAQ:MITL) shares dropped 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$14.78 and last traded at C$14.78. Approximately 408,390 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 159% from the average daily volume of 157,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.81.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$14.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and a PE ratio of -128.52.

Mitel Networks Company Profile (TSE:MNW)

Mitel Networks Corporation provides cloud and on-site business communications and collaboration software, services, and solutions. It operates in two segments, Enterprise and Cloud. The Enterprise segment sells and supports products and services for premise-based customers, including its premise-based IP and TDM telephony platforms; desktop devices, and unified communications and collaborations (UCC); and contact center applications that are deployed on the customer's premise under the MiVoice brand.

