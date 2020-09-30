Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Coverage Initiated at BofA Securities

Stock analysts at BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $172.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. BofA Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.58% from the company’s previous close.

MRTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $123.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $133.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.50.

NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $166.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.91 and a 200-day moving average of $111.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 1.80. Mirati Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $171.48.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.21. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,983.84% and a negative return on equity of 57.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, Director Henry J. Fuchs sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $1,313,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,449,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,796,000 after purchasing an additional 45,764 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 509,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,130,000 after purchasing an additional 67,561 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 8,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

