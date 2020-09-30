Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) Receives $144.73 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.92.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRTX. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. BofA Securities began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $133.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $123.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, Director Henry J. Fuchs sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total transaction of $1,313,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $96,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 18.4% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $228,000.

NASDAQ MRTX opened at $166.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.91. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $171.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 1.80.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.21. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,983.84% and a negative return on equity of 57.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

