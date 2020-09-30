MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Price Down 0.8% This Week

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 30th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $279,002.58 and approximately $285.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00264794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00040094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00091566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $173.61 or 0.01614567 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00175144 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

MintMe.com Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.