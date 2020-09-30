Mineral & Financial Investments (LON:MAFL) Shares Down 2.9%

Mineral & Financial Investments Ltd (LON:MAFL)’s stock price traded down 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.25 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.25 ($0.11). 5,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 93,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.50 ($0.11).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8.08. The company has a market cap of $2.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 40.73, a quick ratio of 40.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

About Mineral & Financial Investments (LON:MAFL)

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited, an investment company, invests in natural resources, minerals, metals, and oil and gas projects in the Cayman Islands. The company is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

