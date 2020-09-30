Millrock Resources (CVE:MRO) Shares Gap Down to $0.17

Millrock Resources (CVE:MRO) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.17, but opened at $0.13. Millrock Resources shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 1,500 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $30.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.19.

About Millrock Resources (CVE:MRO)

Millrock Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company has 27 exploration projects, including 8 gold, copper, and zinc properties in Alaska; 3 gold/polymetallic projects in British Columbia; a uranium project in New Mexico; and 15 gold, silver, and copper projects in Mexico.

