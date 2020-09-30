Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) will announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Middleby’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. Middleby posted earnings per share of $1.72 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Middleby will report full-year earnings of $4.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $6.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Middleby.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $472.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.90 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MIDD shares. CL King started coverage on shares of Middleby in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Middleby from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Middleby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Middleby by 2,179.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 171,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,536,000 after purchasing an additional 163,948 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Middleby in the second quarter worth $492,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 16.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 36.3% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,955,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,374,000 after acquiring an additional 520,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Middleby in the second quarter worth $111,000.

MIDD opened at $88.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.76. Middleby has a twelve month low of $41.73 and a twelve month high of $128.48.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

