Michael (Mick) Wood Sells 37,037 Shares of Coral Products PLC (LON:CRU) Stock

Coral Products PLC (LON:CRU) insider Michael (Mick) Wood sold 37,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07), for a total transaction of £1,851.85 ($2,419.77).

Michael (Mick) Wood also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coral Products alerts:

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Michael (Mick) Wood purchased 41,914 shares of Coral Products stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £2,095.70 ($2,738.40).

Shares of LON CRU opened at GBX 5.40 ($0.07) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 million and a PE ratio of -10.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.06. Coral Products PLC has a one year low of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) and a one year high of GBX 10.40 ($0.14).

Coral Products plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells plastic injection, extruded, and blow molded products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers video cassette cases, plastic housewares for supermarkets, DVD cases, recycling boxes, food waste caddies and associated accessories, lotion pumps, trigger sprays, and aerosol caps, as well as thermoplastic extrusion and molding solutions, and injection molded parts for the automotive industry.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Coral Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coral Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.