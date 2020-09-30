M&G (LON:MNG) Stock Price Up 3.6%

M&G Plc (LON:MNG) shares rose 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 151.95 ($1.99) and last traded at GBX 151.35 ($1.98). Approximately 5,282,989 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 10,067,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 146.15 ($1.91).

MNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of M&G to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 189 ($2.47) in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 227 ($2.97) to GBX 241 ($3.15) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. M&G has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 211 ($2.76).

The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion and a PE ratio of 3.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 164.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 149.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.91.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. M&G’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

M&G Company Profile (LON:MNG)

M&G plc, a holding company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and investment company. The company manages investments for individuals and large institutional investors, such as pension funds around the world. Its investments include bonds, equities, alternatives, real estate, infrastructure, and multi-asset classes.

