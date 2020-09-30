Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Shares Gap Down to $5.10

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSE:MXC) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.10, but opened at $4.50. Mexco Energy shares last traded at $4.56, with a volume of 237 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 million, a PE ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 2.02.

Get Mexco Energy alerts:

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Ohio, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, and North Dakota.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.