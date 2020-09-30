Metro, Inc. (MRU) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 22nd

Metro, Inc. (TSE:MRU) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This is an increase from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Shares of MRU opened at C$64.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$60.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$58.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.33. Metro has a 52 week low of C$49.03 and a 52 week high of C$64.61. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.04 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.80 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Metro will post 3.4500003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Metro from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer and distributor in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

