Meta 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.00 Million (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. One Meta token can now be purchased for $2.43 or 0.00022581 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Meta has traded down 7% against the US dollar. Meta has a market cap of $8.31 million and $3.00 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009308 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00264275 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00040068 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00091406 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.62 or 0.01615105 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00176081 BTC.

Meta Profile

Meta’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,422,051 tokens. Meta’s official website is mstable.org . The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable

Meta Token Trading

Meta can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

