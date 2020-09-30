Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Warburg Research set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Independent Research set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €116.08 ($136.56).

MRK opened at €125.20 ($147.29) on Monday. Merck KGaA has a 52-week low of €76.60 ($90.12) and a 52-week high of €115.00 ($135.29). The company has a 50 day moving average of €118.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of €106.86.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

