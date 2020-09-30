Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Warburg Research set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Independent Research set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €116.08 ($136.56).

MRK opened at €125.20 ($147.29) on Monday. Merck KGaA has a 52-week low of €76.60 ($90.12) and a 52-week high of €115.00 ($135.29). The company has a 50 day moving average of €118.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of €106.86.

About Merck KGaA

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

