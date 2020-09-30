Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $1,350.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $1,190.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on MELI. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $630.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,125.00 price objective (up previously from $750.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $1,040.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $985.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,077.75.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,082.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.83 billion, a PE ratio of -318.49 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,107.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $872.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Mercadolibre has a 12 month low of $422.22 and a 12 month high of $1,270.00.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $878.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.21 million. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. Mercadolibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Mercadolibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,128.50, for a total value of $135,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,213.32, for a total transaction of $7,279,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mercadolibre by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Mercadolibre by 0.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 57,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,965,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Mercadolibre by 218.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Mercadolibre by 7.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Mercadolibre during the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

