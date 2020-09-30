Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.81

Shares of Medley Capital Corp (NYSE:MCC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.81 and traded as high as $18.49. Medley Capital shares last traded at $18.19, with a volume of 3,938 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCC shares. ValuEngine raised Medley Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medley Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

Get Medley Capital alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a current ratio of 8.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.79.

Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The investment management company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.74. Medley Capital had a negative net margin of 391.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medley Capital Corp will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medley Capital news, major shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 2,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $42,060.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 354,814 shares of company stock worth $528,117. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCC. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medley Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,447,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medley Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medley Capital by 256.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 45,534 shares in the last quarter. Fondren Management LP grew its position in Medley Capital by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Fondren Management LP now owns 1,166,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Medley Capital by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 140,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 60,426 shares in the last quarter.

Medley Capital Company Profile (NYSE:MCC)

Medley Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Medley Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medley Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.